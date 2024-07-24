Budget 2024-25: The ultimate explainer

Yes. The government has retained the capex outlay at ₹11.1 trillion as made in the interim budget. This works out to 3.4% of GDP. The capacity of the system to spend the allocated money would have played a part in not increasing the allocation further. According to Emkay Research, the capex spend has declined by 14% in the first two months of this fiscal and the spending in the rest of the months have to be significantly higher to meet the target. Also, the Centre is keen on pushing the states to spend more. It has increased the allocation for the 50-year interest free capex loan from ₹1.3 trillion to ₹1.5 trillion.