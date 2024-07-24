Budget 2024: What the new proposals mean for your taxes and finances
Summary
- The Budget introduces minor changes for individual taxpayers, with modest adjustments to tax slabs and new deductions. While there are targeted incentives and employment schemes, overall relief is limited.
Individual taxpayers eagerly awaited the Union Budget 2024, anticipating significant tax relief from the Modi 3.0 government. Many expected enhanced deductions or revised tax slabs that would lower overall tax rates.