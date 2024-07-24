Can India Inc create internship capacity for 10 million youth over five years?

Mumbai: This year's budget has sharpened its focus on skilling and jobs for the country's youth, setting asisde ₹2 trillion to educate, skill and employ 41 million who will be entering the job market over the next five years. One of the ambitious schemes is to get the country's biggest 500 companies to provide paid internships to 10 million youth over the next five years, making them job-ready in the process.

While the intent is laudable, given high youth unemployment and unemployability, the scale of the scheme could make it unviable.

A rough calculation shows that each of the top 500 firms will have to create space for 20,000 interns in five years, or 4,000 in a year. Companies are doubtful that they will have the capacity to take in and skill such a large number of youngsters, when the demand for manpower remains sluggish.

"We take 500 apprentices and interns every year from engineering colleges and B-schools , and give them a stipend. While apprentices and interns from engineering firms work in the plants, those from B-schools work in the corporate offices," said the head of a human resources (HR) department of a conglomerate. "While the intention of the government to create employment is in the right direction, we will find it difficult to increase the numbers to about 4,000 from 500 in a year," the HR head added.

Also read | Employment schemes aim to shift workforce from informal to formal jobs In the five years from 2019-20 to 2023-24, India net added 4.47 million people to the salaried workforce, which stood at a little over nine crore, or 90 million, in 2023-24, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy's consumer pyramids household survey. The salaried class includes managers, supervisers, white-collar professionals/clerks, industrial/non-industrial workers and support staff. Offering internships to 10 million people in the next five years in top 500 companies will mean more than doubling the total employment generated across the salaried class in the last five years, or 11% of all the people employed under this category.

The Union budget on Tuesday announced a scheme to upskill 10 million youth in 500 companies over the next five years. These interns will be paid ₹5,000 per month along with a one-time assistance of ₹6,000. Companies will be expected to bear the training cost and 10% of the internship cost from their CSR funds.

The emphasis on skilling comes at a time when the Economic Survey for 2023-24 found that about one in two graduates straight out of college is not employable. “Estimates show that about 51.25% of the youth is deemed employable. In other words, about one in two are not yet readily employable, straight out of college. However, it must be noted that the percentage has improved from around 34% to 51.3% in the last decade," the Economic Survey, unveiled on 22 July, said.

The Internship Scheme Manufacturing , IT , ITeS, automotive and medium and small-scale sectors pick up interns and apprentices in large numbers. The budget says that "participation of companies is voluntary" and those aged between 21 and 24 will be eligible to apply under the internship scheme. Graduates from IITs, IIMs, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER), and chartered accounts aren't eligible, the budget document says.

Also read | Eco survey flags impact of AI on workers, puts onus on pvt sector to create jobs According to a senior executive at an industry body, the companies will not need interns for long periods. “The employment opportunities are low, firms are not heading to campuses in large numbers. Interns are picked up for a couple of months, so getting the companies to skill for a year will need more clarity," said the executive who did not want to be named. A consultant raised the concern of what happens to the fund if the intern midway or the firm relieves the person.

According to Mint's study of annual reports of 94 companies on the BSE 100 index, there are 3.83 million employees for BSE 100 firms as of 31 March 2023. The data includes both permanent and non-permanent employees, and excludes workers (in some cases, only permanent employees were considered due to unavailability of data).

A government official told Mint that there also needs to be more clarity on how one will demarcate this internship scheme from the apprenticeship programmes, wherein companies have to adhere to an intake of a minimum number of apprentices a year, depending on their manpower.

The Apprenticeship Framework An apprenticeship is a structured system of training where individuals, known as apprentices, learn a trade or profession through a combination of on-the-job training and classroom instruction. Apprentices can be both graduates and non-graduates. Students who turn apprentices can also use the stipend to fund their education.

The stipends depend on whether the candidate has been picked up under the NAPS (National Apprentice Promotion Scheme) or NATS (National Apprentice Training Scheme) programme. The former is meant for all trades and may take non-graduates, while the latter is largely for engineers and technical apprentices.

The Economic Survey also pointed to challenges faced by apprenticeship programmes as a reason for gaps in skills.

"There exist significant challenges in the Indian apprenticeship ecosystem, such as lack of coordination between education institutions and industry, inadequate infrastructure, gaps in the regulatory framework,” the survey said. “Besides, the negative perception of vocational training as being inferior to academic education is one of the biggest challenges.”

“The apprenticeship framework thus needs to be recalibrated to provide flexibility and negotiability in work hours, compensation, and disengagement," it added.