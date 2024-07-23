Make in India gets a shot in the arm

Mumbai: The union budget has given the manufacturing sector a shot in the arm, experts said, taking forward the Narendra Modi government’s Make in India agenda. From fiscal incentives to policies addressing skill gap, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given manufacturers several reasons to cheer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The credit guarantee scheme announced for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) engaged in manufacturing can help bridge the large funding gap faced by smaller businesses, experts told Mint. The MSME sector is estimated to face a funding shortage of ₹20-25 trillion, as per Crisil. The scheme will enable capital investment in machinery and equipment, helping these companies scale up manufacturing.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply “Banks account for 75% of lending to this segment. Public sector banks will do well to set up in-house, technology-driven underwriting capacity to serve new borrowers and bring them into the formal credit fold," Crisil noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The many tweaks proposed by the finance minister to customs duty rates will help limit imports and aid local manufacturing, the experts added. For instance, an increase in the customs duty on printed circuit boards assembly (PCBA) for specific telecom equipment from 10% to 15% is expected to boost local manufacturing of telecom equipment. This includes 4G/5G next-generation radio access network and wireless equipment, customer premises equipment, IoT (internet of things) access devices, switches, routers and core transmission equipment.

Also read | Budget 2024: Rakesh Mittal seeks simplified tax regimes, support for MSMEs “This would provide a boost to domestic manufacturing, increase competitiveness, create jobs, and make mobile phones more affordable, resulting in increased digital penetration," said Nittin Arora, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat, adding that the increased basic customs duty on PCBAs will create a level playing field and attract foreign investment.

Similarly, the government’s decision to scrap import duties on critical minerals and formulate a comprehensive critical minerals mission will go a long way to kickstart the local production of lithium-ion cells and electronics for electric vehicles (EV), said industry participants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Companies in the electric vehicle supply chain say that the critical minerals mission can help ramp up the local e-waste recycling economy, which can help India build its own reserves of lithium, cobalt and nickel, among other key minerals, and reduce the country’s dependence on imports. This is in line with the government’s ambition of making India a global leader in manufacturing EVs.

Also read | Mint Primer: How the budget can push electric vehicle sales “A comprehensive mandate, including domestic production, recycling and overseas acquisition of critical mineral assets can help make India self-sufficient in the critical elements used in battery-manufacturing supply chains, as well as in other industries such as pharmaceuticals," said Nitin Gupta, chief executive of Attero, an e-waste recycling company.

Solar cell and module manufacturers will get a multi-fold boost—not just from zero customs duty on several capital goods but also from demand generation through the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The latter looks to provide subsidies for rooftop solar installation to 10 million households and mandates use of locally made solar cells and modules. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the sector will feel a short-term pinch as the zero customs duty on import of solar glass and tinned copper interconnects used in making cells has been discontinued.

“While the increase in basic customs duty on glass imports will result in higher input costs for domestic power producers in the short term, this is a necessary long-term measure to strengthen the domestic supply chain, especially given our ambitious goal of achieving 50GW of renewable energy annually," said Shashank Sharma, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, Sunsure Energy Pvt. Ltd.

The allocation of ₹1,000 crore ($120 million) in venture capital (VC) for the private space sector will boost research and development for commercial product development. It will be a multi-year outlay, and will be managed by a professional fund manager, a senior government official with direct knowledge of the matter told Mint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While details are yet to be announced, industry stakeholders said that the government’s space fund could have a multiplier effect as it would help assure international investors of the Centre’s role as an anchor customer and stakeholder in space ventures.

Narayan Prasad Nagendra, chief operations officer at Dutch space firm Satsearch, said that the biggest impact of such a fund is in defining the Centre’s role in the private space sector.

“Governments typically do not place bets on a single company—their goal is to see an industry succeed. As a result, such a fund becomes more impactful as the Centre backing private space startups assures global big-ticket investors to back such companies, too. A government outlay of ₹1,000 crore could thus have a multiplier effect in terms of its industry impact," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vishesh Rajaram, managing partner of early-stage deep-tech VC fund Speciale Invest, concurred. “Money typically has a multiplier effect, and can actually lead to drawing 10x the capital from outside sources. The space industry targets $44 billion in valuation by 2033; this fund can catalyze India’s prospects here," he said.

The higher capital allocation for infrastructure and affordable housing will support the fast-growing domestic steel and cement industries.

Also read | Budget may float 20 million more rural houses under PMAY Gramin “The budgetary government capex growth of 17.7% and healthy allocation for housing under PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna) will continue to provide an impetus to domestic steel and cement demand in fiscal year 2025," said Ankit Hakhu, director, Crisil Ratings Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This will support the credit profiles of domestic steel and cement players riding on the expected growth in infrastructure and housing spends, which together account for 60-65% of India’s steel demand, and more than 80% of cement demand," he said.

The expected increase in domestic demand for steel will also help steelmakers combat the headwinds of weak global demand, he added.

Alisha Sachdev and Gulveen Aulakh also contributed to the story. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!