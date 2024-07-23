Startups, investors buoyed by twin tax wins in “dream budget”
SummaryTax parity on long-term capital gains between private and public investors has cheered private equity and venture capital investors, as has the abolition of the angel tax, which is expected to boost funding into the startup ecosystem.
MUMBAI : Mumbai: Amid an erratic funding winter, venture capital and private equity investors have secured two long-standing demands: the abolition of angel tax and the reduction of long-term capital gains tax for unlisted securities.