Budget moves to tame frenzied trading in derivatives
Summary
- An increase in the securities transaction tax is expected to curb trading volumes by both individual and high-frequency traders.
- Regulators have been wary about a frenzy in futures and options trading, particularly by retail investors.
The frenzied trading in derivates that had regulators scrambling for the alarm bells is expected to dampen, at least for a while, with the government increasing taxes on transactions in a major blow to investors and traders.