Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024-25 in the Parliament today at 11:00 am. As the budget announcement approaches, the political landscape is abuzz with anticipation and speculation.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari raised questions over how the PM Modi-led NDA government at the Centre would address critical issues such as unemployment and inflation, in addition to resolving farmers' problems by considering the way the rupee is depreciating.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari raised questions over how the PM Modi-led NDA government at the Centre would address critical issues such as unemployment and inflation, in addition to resolving farmers' problems by considering the way the rupee is depreciating.

Minutes before the unveiling of the Union Budget, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi told ANI, “I hope Nirmala Sitharaman ji will provide some relief from rising inflation and unemployment and the government will talk about 'Jan ki Baat' and not the PM's ‘Mann ki Baat’."

Speaking about his expectations from the upcoming budget, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, said that he expects that the budget will prove to be a milestone in the journey of Viksit Bharat.

Also read: Budget 2024 Political Reactions LIVE: 'Hope govt talks about 'Jan ki baat' and not PM's 'mann ki baat,' says Sena UBT MP He further noted that the economic survey presented on Monday, July 22, indicated that the growth rate has risen to 8.2, up from 6.5 earlier, while the employment rate has decreased. He expected that the budget would benefit Uttar Pradesh.

Giving a wishlist of expectations from the budget, AAP MP Sandeep Pathak said that Delhi's share of financial assistance should increase. He said the funds supposed to be allotted to the Punjab government that has been put on hold need to be released. “A 10-point agenda needs to be made to address the issue of unemployment," he told ANI.

DMK leader TKS Elangovan claimed that all the six earlier budgets presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had many promises that have not been fulfilled so far.

He alleged that the budget exercise is to woo some of the rich people in the country and not for the poor people. “The NSSO had repeatedly stated that the domestic consumption hunt had gone down. Domestic consumption of the poor people, BPL families and the middle-income families have gone down," TKS Elangovan told ANI.

He further pointed out that the government waived loans for wealthy people, equalling thousands of crores. He added, “They need money to support the rich people who have failed in their industrial process."

Ahead of the Budget presentation, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "The resolution of PM Modi's government since 2014 is that India should become self-reliant and the way the country is moving ahead in this direction in a systematic manner, this time too the budget has been announced in the same format."

Congress MP Manickam Tagore mocked the PM Modi-led NDA government and said it has worked overtime for the big rich people for the past ten years. He further noted, “We can see that Adani has jumped to number 2 from 609 in the world ranking. This government works for the big corporates, and they forgot about the 80 crore odd poor people who still live below the level of livelihood, who depend upon rations every day."

Pointing out that the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer, he said, "The majority of the poor Indians still believe that the government, which has lost its majority from 303 to 240, will work for the poor."

Congress MP K Suresh said that the previous budgets were anti-people. He alleged that the Modi government shielded corporates while "the common man is not getting any benefits from the Budget."

"The PM through the Budget will help the 'crorepatis'," Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi alleged. He added, "The middle class and the sincere taxpayers will not get anything except hollow promises."

(With inputs from ANI)

