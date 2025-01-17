Budget
Farmers, small businesses, consumption, jobs key budget priorities
17 Jan 2025
- The second full budget of the NDA government’s third term will be presented when growth is expected to moderate to 6.4% in FY25 after an average of 8.3% in the three preceding financial years
New Delhi: Agriculture, small businesses, household consumption and job-creation are expected to be the key priorities of the Union budget for 2025-26 as India’s economy slows amid global uncertainties.
