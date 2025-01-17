Farmers, small businesses, consumption, jobs key budget priorities

Sitharaman’s eighth and the second full budget of the NDA government’s third term in office has identified these priorities when growth is expected to moderate to 6.4% in FY25 after an average of 8.3% in the three preceding financial years, having recovered from the first wave of the pandemic in FY21. The finance minister's proposals will be closely watched amid global uncertainties, including looming tariffs under the second term of US president-elect Donald Trump.