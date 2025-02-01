Union Budget 2025: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2025 in Parliament today, February 1.

People expect policy measures to bring down the prices of daily household items. The youth are looking for announcements to create more jobs, while the salaried and middle class are expecting income tax concessions.

"As a homemaker, I think the inflation rate should be curbed. Also, the government should focus on areas such as travel expenses as it's getting higher," Sangeeta Singh, a school teacher in Delhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Union Budget 2025 Session of Parliament, which began with President Droupadi Murmu addressing both Houses of Parliament on Friday, will continue until February 13 in the first leg. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue until April 4.

This will be Sitharaman's eighth consecutive Budget and her second full-fledged budget of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government formed in 2024.

"I hope there will be a better tax rebate...Train facilities should be made even better. We travel in local trains, so frequency of trains should be made even better," TG Pradhan, a Mumbai resident said, expressing hope that there will be a better tax rebate this time.

Middle class expectations For quite some time now, the salaried and middle class have been expecting relief from the Union government,at least in terms of tax slabs. In her address on Friday, President Murmu made several references to the middle class. This raised the expectation that there will be several announcements for the middle class in the budget.

"Being a salaried person, I expect that the govt will provide some relaxation in tax limit; I hope that the govt will alter the ₹5 lakh slab and will exceed that limit up to ₹7.5 lakh," Deepak, who was in Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh, told ANI.

More Indians are becoming less hopeful about their quality of life as stagnant wages and higher living costs cloud prospects, a recent survey showed ahead of this week’s annual budget.

"Inflation should be brought under control. So that a common man can also sustain himself and the lower class further develops...As far as tax slabs are concerned, it would be good if those in the ₹10-15 Lakhs category are given some relaxation," he said.

The Union Budget 2025 is expected to strike a balance between economic growth and fiscal prudence while addressing the expectations of taxpayers, businesses, and key industries. Taxpayers are expecting changes in tax slabs under the new tax regime, with hopes of an increase in exemption limits and standard deductions. There is a demand for making annual income up to ₹10 lakh tax-free.

Taxpayers are also expecting an increase in the standard deduction limit, currently set at ₹50,000 under the old tax regime and ₹75,000 under the new tax regime.

The government is expected to continue its fiscal consolidation roadmap, bringing down the fiscal deficit from 4.9 per cent in FY25 to 4.8 per cent, with a target of 4.5 per cent in FY26.

(With ANI inputs)