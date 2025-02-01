Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced initiatives under Union Budget 2025 focusing on technology, including broadband for rural schools and health centres, a new AI Centre of Excellence, and customs duty exemptions on critical minerals to boost domestic manufacturing.

Broadband connectivity for rural schools and health centres The government has announced broadband connectivity under the Bharat Net initiative. All government secondary schools and primary health centres in rural areas will have broadband access, facilitating enhanced education and healthcare services in remote regions.

Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for education A new Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI) dedicated to education will be established with an outlay ofRs 500 crore. This centre aims to develop AI-driven educational tools and research to improve learning outcomes, modernise curricula, and support innovation in digital education.

Boost for Deep Tech start-ups and research sellowships The government is exploring the launch of aDeep Tech Fund of Funds, which will support the next generation of start-ups in emerging technologies. Additionally, under thePM Research Fellowship Scheme,10,000 fellowships will be granted over the next five years for research in premier institutions such as IITs and IISc, with enhanced financial assistance.

National Geospatial Mission The government has announced the launch of aNational Geospatial Mission, which aims to develop foundational geospatial infrastructure and data. This initiative will play a crucial role in improving spatial data accuracy, benefiting urban planning, disaster management, and various technology-driven applications.

Incentives for Green and Digital Manufacturing To promote domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports, Sitharaman has proposedexempting customs duties on several critical minerals. Cobalt powder, lithium-ion battery scrap, lead, zinc, and twelve other essential minerals will now be duty-free, aiding the production of electric vehicle (EV) and mobile phone batteries.

In a further boost to manufacturing, the list ofexempted capital goods has been expanded to include35 additional items for EV battery production and28 more for mobile phone battery manufacturing. These exemptions are expected to stimulate the local supply chain and drive India's ambitions in green energy and digital device production.

Hike in customs duty on interactive flat displays In a move to strengthen the domestic electronics industry, the government has increased thecustoms duty on interactive flat displays from 10 per cent to 20 per cent. This decision aims to encourage local production and reduce dependency on imported display panels.