Union Budget 2025: During her presentation of the Union Budget for 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the introduction of a new Income Tax Bill, which aims to simplify and clarify the existing tax framework. “New Income Tax bill will be clear and direct”, FM Sitharaman said.

This Income Tax bill, expected to be based on the Direct Tax Code (DTC), seeks to replace the outdated Income Tax Act of 1961, potentially reducing its complexity by up to 60%. Sitharaman highlighted that the new legislation will focus on making tax compliance more accessible for individuals and businesses, thereby minimising legal disputes. She also indicated that the revised tax structure will likely include adjustments to income tax slabs and an increase in standard deductions, particularly benefiting middle-class taxpayers.

“Personal income tax reform with special focus on middle class”, Sitharaman added. “Democracy, demography and demand” is what the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government aims to focus on, FM Sitharaman added.

There will be no income tax upto ₹12 Lakhs, Finance Minister nirmala Sitharaman announced.

New Income Tax Slabs ₹0- ₹4 Lakhs - Nil

₹4 Lakhs - ₹8 Lakhs - 5 %

Ra 8 to ₹12 Lakhs: 10%

₹8 to Rs16 lakhs- 15 %

₹16 to ₹20 lakh- 20%

₹20 lakh- ₹24 lakh - 25%