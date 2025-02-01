Atmanirbhar Budget for consumption and development: The ABCD of Budget 2025

A – Aatmanirbhar agriculture 🚜

It can’t be a Budget without annadatas and agriculture, can it? Identifying agriculture as one of the four powerful engines in India’s journey of development (the other three being MSMEs, investment and exports), the Budget unveiled a slew of measures for the farm sector, including the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana to enhance agricultural productivity; a Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses with a special focus on tur, urad and masoor; a comprehensive programme to boost production of fruits and vegetables; a National Mission on High Yielding Seeds; and an enhanced limit of ₹5 lakh for loans taken through Kisan Credit Cards.