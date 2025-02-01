As per the Union Budget 2025-26 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a total of ₹50.65 lakh crore will be spent during the financial year 2025-26 by the Indian government. This budget mainly explicates the receipts and expenditure on cash for the country's growth, where tax revenues, borrowings, and non-tax revenues feature dominantly in its funding.
Government expenditures are diversified in terms of supporting national security, public good, and economic development.
In conclusion, the Union Budget 2025-2026 balances social welfare with restraint in fiscal budgets that move toward economic growth. The government tries to seek fiscal consolidation while ensuring adequate support for infrastructure, welfare programs as well as defence, relying heavily on tax collection and exercising moderated borrowing.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.