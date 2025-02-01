As per the Union Budget 2025-26 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a total of ₹50.65 lakh crore will be spent during the financial year 2025-26 by the Indian government. This budget mainly explicates the receipts and expenditure on cash for the country's growth, where tax revenues, borrowings, and non-tax revenues feature dominantly in its funding.

