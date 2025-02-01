Business News/ Budget / Union Budget 2025: Where does the money come from and where does it go?
As per the Union Budget 2025-26 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a total of ₹50.65 lakh crore will be spent during the financial year 2025-26 by the Indian government. This budget mainly explicates the receipts and expenditure on cash for the country's growth, where tax revenues, borrowings, and non-tax revenues feature dominantly in its funding.
Where does the money come from?
1) Among the tax revenue collections
- 39% of total receipts were raised from income tax and corporation tax compared to the previous year.
- GST and other indirect taxes unchanging at 18%, reflecting consistent consumption patterns.
- 5% from union excise duties, and 4% customs duties.
2) Government also earns from
- Non-tax revenue earns 9% of total revenues-such as dividends, earnings, and fees.
- The remaining 1% involves non-debt capital receipts.
- 24% from borrowing and other liabilities.
Where does the money go?Government expenditures are diversified in terms of supporting national security, public good, and economic development.
- The biggest share goes to the state's share of taxes and duties, which is 22%.
- Interest payments that result from previous borrowings continue to be a huge cost at a proportion of 20%.
- Central sector schemes also command 16% of total spending, a major national allocation.
- 8% goes to Finance Commission transfers and other grants, which are supposed to fund development projects at the state level.
- An 8% hike in defence spending will bolster India in its military modernization and security.
- Of the indecent-cost budget longed-for by ineffably elite programs with several centrally sponsored schemes, a mere 8% is available.
- To ensure general affordability even with the cheap issues pertaining to the prices of food, fertilizer, and petroleum for the budget, former government worker pensions are pegged at 6%.
- 4% of spending comes from pensions for retired government workers.
- The remaining 8% consists of other expenditures inclusive of various government costs and administrative costs.
In conclusion, the Union Budget 2025-2026 balances social welfare with restraint in fiscal budgets that move toward economic growth. The government tries to seek fiscal consolidation while ensuring adequate support for infrastructure, welfare programs as well as defence, relying heavily on tax collection and exercising moderated borrowing.
