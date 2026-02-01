Union Budget FY27: India to build girls’ hostels in every district

NEW DELHI: As part of the Union Budget for 2026-27, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February announced plans to establish hostels for girls in every district across India, aiming to promote girls’ education as a driver of economic growth.

The scheme aims to tackle one of the biggest barriers to female participation in higher education, lack of safe and affordable accommodation, by providing residential facilities near colleges and universities, especially in smaller towns and rural areas.

Mint had reported on 8 January that a scheme is proposed to be announced in the Union Budget.

Advertisement

The programme seeks to reduce dropout rates after Class XII, improve enrolment in higher education and skilling institutions, and enable greater participation of women in the workforce over the medium term. Millions of girls currently leave India’s education system after school simply because there is no secure place to stay near colleges, particularly in districts where higher education institutions are sparse or poorly connected by public transport.

Officials familiar with the programme said the government has earmarked an outlay of around ₹10,000 crore for the initiative, to be spread over multiple years. Hostels will be developed in partnership with state governments and local authorities, prioritising districts with low female enrolment and high dropout rates. Existing government land and underutilized public infrastructure may also be leveraged to speed up implementation and keep costs in check.

Advertisement

The budget announcement comes amid concern over India’s low gross enrolment ratio for women in higher education compared with global peers, and the persistent gap between educational attainment and workforce participation.

The hostel scheme will align with existing initiatives in education, skilling, and women’s empowerment, and will include minimum standards for safety, sanitation, and digital connectivity. Officials expect the initiative to have a multiplier effect by improving educational outcomes, delaying early marriage, and creating a stronger pipeline of skilled women for the labour market.