Union Budget 2026-27: Govt to set up 3 new All India Institutes of Ayurveda

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed setting up three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda in her Union Budget 2026-27 speech on Sunday. These institutions are aimed at boosting research, education, and healthcare capacity across the country.

The government, she said, is also planning to introduce 10 new allied health disciplines — including optometry, anaesthesia, applied psychology and behavioural health. The aim is to train one lakh allied health professionals over the next five years, the FM said.