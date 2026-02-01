The latest figures show the debt-to-GDP ratio stands at 55.98% for 2024-25 and is projected to edge up to 56.15% in 2025-26 (revised estimates), before moderating to 55.63% for 2026-27 (budget estimates). The government has managed to stabilize the debt ratio following its high of 60.84% in 2020-21, when the fiscal deficit had overshot to 9.2% of GDP.