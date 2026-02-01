Union Budget 2026: FM proposes push for AYUSH, Ayurveda; Jamnagar's WHO Global Medical Centre to get a boost

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her ninth Budget speech on Sunday made multiple proposals for reforms in health sector. She also announced that the government plans to upgrade AYUSH pharmacies and the WHO Global Medical Centre in Jamnagar, strengthening India’s traditional and global healthcare infrastructure.

“To upgrade AYUSH pharmacies and drug testing labs for higher standards and make available more skilled personnel. Three, upgrade the Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar,” the FM said on Sunday.

FM Sitharaman also proposed a scheme to establish five regional medical hubs as integrated healthcare complexes combining AYUSH centres with diagnostic and post-treatment facilities, and creating a wide range of employment opportunities for healthcare professionals.

What is the WHO Global Medical Centre? The WHO Global Medical Centre serves as a knowledge centre for traditional medicine.

As part of WHO’s overall traditional medicine strategy, the centres – including the one in Jamnagar – have a strategic focus on evidence and learning, data and analytics, sustainability and equity, and innovation and technology to optimize the contribution of traditional medicine to global health and sustainable development. Respect for local heritages, resources and rights is also a guiding principle for the medical centres, WHO's website mentions.

Focus on Ayurveda FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced three new All India Institute of Ayurveda in line with the objective of meeting global demand for Ayurvedic medicine.

Presenting the Budget, the Finance Minister said that Ayurveda has gained global acceptance post-COVID-19.

She said, "Ancient Indian Yoga, already respected in all parts of the world, was given a mass global recognition when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took it to the UN. Post COVID, Ayurveda gained a similar acceptance and recognition. Exporting quality Ayurveda products helps farmers to grow the herbs and those who process the products. To meet growing global demand, a few more steps are being taken. I propose three new All India Institutes for Ayurveda."