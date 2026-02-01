Union Budget 2026: Government announces ₹10,000 crore outlay for Biopharma Shakti scheme

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday a comprehensive scheme to strengthen the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), while also announcing a Biopharma Shakti scheme with ₹10,000-crore outlay.

The initiative aims to enhance the regulatory framework by significantly increasing manpower and operational efficiency. This development was first reported by Mint on January 16. The Finance Minister introduced a ₹10,000 crore proposal to bolster the biopharma sector, specifically designed to support the domestic manufacturing of biosimilars.

Sitharaman, in her speech, said that the scheme Bio Pharma Shakti is aimed at building an ecosystem for biopharma as well as biosimilar products.

Among other announcements, she proposed scaling up manufacturing in strategic and frontier sectors and developing city economic regions.

In her initial remarks, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said since her government assumed office, Indian economic trajectory is marked by fiscal discipline and sustained growth.

Sitharaman stressed that the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has chosen action over ambivalance, and reform over rhetoric, keeping Atmanirbharta or self-reliance as lodestar.

"Since we assumed office 12 years ago, India's economic trajectory has been marked by stability, fiscal discipline, sustained growth and moderate inflation," she said. The FM revealed that India will balance ambition with inclusion going ahead.

Other healthcare-related announcements:

Sitharaman has also planned to set up three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda. 2. The FM has announced an addition of 100,000 Allied Health Professionals (AHPs) over the next five years.

3. A scheme to support states in establishing five regional medical hubs.

4. 1.5 lakh caregivers are to be trained.

5. A NIMHANS-2 is to be set up.

6. District hospitals to see 50% capacity increase by establishing Emergency & Trauma Care Centres.