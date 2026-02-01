Union Budget 2026: Govt proposes scheme to revive 200 legacy industrial clusters

Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed a scheme to rejuvenate 200 legacy industrial clusters as she presented her 9th consecutive Union Budget 2026. FM Sitharaman said that the legacy industrial sectors will be revived to improve their cost competitiveness and efficiency through infrastructure and technology upgradation.

Sitharaman said reviving and strengthening traditional industries remain important for sustaining growth, preserving jobs, and supporting regions that depend on these sectors.

The finance minister said, “I propose to introduce a scheme to revive 200 legacy industrial clusters to improve their cost competitiveness and efficiency through infrastructure and technology upgradation. Creating champion SMEs and supporting micro enterprises.”

“Recognising MSMEs as a vital engine of growth, I propose a three-pronged approach to help them grow as champions. I propose introducing a dedicated ₹10,000 crore SME growth fund to create future champions, incentivising enterprises based on select criteria. I also propose to top up the Self-Reliant India Fund set up in 2021 with ₹2000 crores to continue support to micro enterprises and maintain their access to risk capital,” she said.

Nirmala Sitharaman also announced that the Central government will also focus on industry-led research and training centres to develop tech and a skilled workforce.

The finance minister said, “We will launch India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 and also focus on industry-led research and training centres to develop tech and a skilled workforce.”

Interventions in six areas proposed The rejuvenation of the 200 industry clusters is part of the government's proposed targeted interventions in six areas to accelerate and sustain economic growth.

The first area is scaling up manufacturing in seven strategic and frontier sectors to strengthen manufacturing capabilities and enhance the country's position in critical sectors of the economy. The second intervention is the creation of champion micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Also Read | Budget 2026 focused on 3 kartavyas, ‘reform over rhetoric’, says Sitharaman The fourth intervention is a powerful push for infrastructure, as it remains a key pillar of economic expansion, supporting both short-term activity and long-term productivity. The fifth area focuses on ensuring long-term security and stability. The final area of intervention is the development of city economic regions. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that these six interventions, together, reflect the government's commitment to fulfilling its Kartavya and maintaining the momentum of reforms.

