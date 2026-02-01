Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman proposes 7 high-speed rail corridors – Mumbai-Pune, Chennai-Bengaluru, and more

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive budget speech in Parliament on Sunday.

The Budget 2026 set out a reform-led economic roadmap anchored in three core ‘kartavyas’ (duties) as India navigates global uncertainty while sustaining domestic growth.

The Finance Minister announced seven high-speed corridors as growth connectors between cities.

"In order to promote environmentally sustainable passenger systems, we will develop 7 high-speed rail corridors between cities as growth connectors: Mumbai to Pune, Pune to Hyderabad, Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Hyderabad to Chennai, Chennai to Bengaluru, Delhi to Varanasi, Varanasi to Siliguri," the FM said in her speech.

Sitharaman also announced that dedicated corridors will be set up for the minerals in four states - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Rare Earth Corridors "The scheme for rare earth permanent magnets was launched in November 2025. We now propose to support the mineral-rich states of Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to establish dedicated rare earth corridors to promote mining, processing, research and manufacturing," the finance minister said in her Budget speech on Sunday.

Rare earths are a group of 17 elements that are crucial in everything from consumer electronics, like smartphones, to electric vehicles and even fighter jets. China has been dominating the industry, accounting for about 60% of global mine production and nearly 90% of refined production and rare-earth magnet output.