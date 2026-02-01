Budget 2026 in charts: Taxes, excise duty and defence spending—what they say about India’s priorities
Summary
A five-part data series examining how the Union Budget 2026–27 stacks up across 15 key concerns, with this instalment focusing on tax collections, excise levers and defence outlays.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2026–27 on Sunday, 1 February, against the backdrop of renewed geo-economic disruptions affecting India.
