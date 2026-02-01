Defence check

India’s defence spending is the third-largest globally among major economies, yet spending as a share of GDP has steadily declined, slipping below 2% in recent years. The need for a funding boost has become more pressing amid heightened tensions over the past year, reflected in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and continuing political instability in Bangladesh. In FY27, it is expected see an uptick, rising to 2.2% of the GDP.