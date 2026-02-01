Union Budget 2026: Sitharaman announces scheme to develop Buddhist circuit in Northeast to preserve temples, monasteries

Nirmala Sitharaman announced a scheme for developing a Buddhist circuit in the North East to preserve temples and monasteries. The government allocated 5,000 crore for CITY Economic Regions and introduced 4,000 e-buses

Livemint
Updated1 Feb 2026, 12:30 PM IST
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces scheme to develop Buddhist circuit in Northeast to preserve temples, monasteries
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces scheme to develop Buddhist circuit in Northeast to preserve temples, monasteries(Sansad TV)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a scheme for the development of a Buddhist circuit in the North East region. The Buddhist circuit scheme will help in preservation and establishment of temples and monasteries. Announcing the development of an east industrial corridor, Nirmala Sitharaman also announced 4,000 e-buses for tourism destinations.

The finance minister said the Centre has allocated 5,000 crore for CITY Economic Regions (CERs) over five years.

Presenting the Union Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman announced: “Govt to launch scheme for development of Buddhist circuit in North East region to preserve temple, monasteries….Govt will create five tourism destinations in 5 Purvodaya states and will make provisions for 4,000 e-buses.”

Purvodaya is the Central government's vision for the rapid development of Eastern India.

The finance minister had earlier emphasised that the Northeast has been given a top priority by the Central government in terms of infrastructure, investments, skill development and digital expansion.

Also Read | Budget 2026 backs Ayurveda, AYUSH; Jamnagar WHO Centre to get boost

"Northeast has been kept at the centre of policy when you're looking at development, skills, investments," she said in response to a query by Rishabh Sethi on leveraging the Act East Policy for innovation and trade. The region, she noted, is now supported by stronger connectivity, improved digital infrastructure and widening market access.

After decades of lagging infrastructure, the Northeast is witnessing rapid upgrades in highways, airports, digital networks and logistics. "Capacities have been ramped up… and digital capabilities are catching up very fast," she said, adding that the region's location makes it a key partner in India's engagement with Southeast Asia.

Recently, President Droupadi Murmu, while addressing both Houses of Parliament on January 28, said the emphasis on rapid development is being given to east and northeastern regions of India.

Also Read | Budget 2026: Self-Reliant Fund to get additional ₹4,000 cr to bolster MSMEs

“After Independence, the progress of India got momentum from a few cities and regions. A large part of India and a significant portion of the population did not have access to adequate opportunities. Today, my government is transforming the potential of underdeveloped regions and marginalised populations into the driving force for Viksit Bharat,” she said.

Speaking of the northeastern states, President Murmu had said, “Assam, in the northeastern region, is the land of great icons like Srimanta Sankardev. Soon, a semiconductor chip manufactured in Assam will become a lifeline for electronic products worldwide. More than 80,000 crore have been invested for the development of railways in the northeastern region during the last 11 years. The capitals of Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Mizoram have now been connected through broad- gauge rail lines.”

(With PTI inputs)

Digital Infrastructure
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsBudgetUnion Budget 2026: Sitharaman announces scheme to develop Buddhist circuit in Northeast to preserve temples, monasteries
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.