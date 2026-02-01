Union Budget 2026: Sitharaman proposes raising FY27 capex to ₹12.2 lakh crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the target for capex will be raised to ₹12.2 lakh crore for FY27 from ₹11.2 lakh crore earmarked for the current fiscal year and announced a slew of measures to boost infrastructure in the country, as reported by PTI.

While presenting the Union Budget for 2026–27 in the Lok Sabha, she said the government would continue to focus on expanding infrastructure in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

“The government also proposes to set up risk guarantee fund for infrastructure sector,” she added.

A scheme for enhancement for construction and infrastructure equipment will be introduced to strengthen domestic manufacturing, Sitharaman said.

The government also proposes to support professional institutions like ICAI, ICSI to design short-term modular courses, she added.

Sitharaman laid the 16th Finance Commission report for tax revenue devolution between Centre and states for 2026-2031 in the Lok Sabha.

The Finance Commission, which has been set up under the Constitution, provides a formula for devolution of taxes between Centre and states. Cesses and surcharge levied by the Centre are not part of the divisible pool.

The Finance Commission is a constitutional body that gives suggestions on Centre-state financial relations and is set up periodically. The 16th Finance Commission, headed by former Vice-Chairman of Niti Aayog Arvind Panagariya, was set up on December 31, 2023.

Union Budget 2026: Sitharaman on MSMEs Sitharaman announced an additional ₹4,000 crore allocation to the Self-Reliant India Fund in 2026–27 to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), PTI reported.

The fund, introduced in 2023, was designed to provide ₹50,000 crore in equity financing to MSMEs with the potential and viability to expand into larger businesses.

While presenting the Budget 2026-27, the minister also proposed an integrated textile programme with five sub-parts, a move that could help the sector, which is facing challenges due to steep 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US.

In her Budget speech, she proposeed Natural Fibre Scheme, Textile Expansion and Employment Scheme, and National Handloom and Handicraft programme.

Union Budget 2026: Tourism in focus While presenting the Union Budget for 2026–27, the minister said the government will offer incentives for domestic manufacturing of seaplanes as part of its push to boost tourism.

She also announced the creation of a high-level committee on “Banking for Viksit Bharat,” outlining a range of measures aimed at strengthening the economy.

Among other proposals, the minister said seven high-speed corridors between cities will be developed as growth connectors, and a ship repair ecosystem to serve inland waterways will be established in Varanasi and Patna.