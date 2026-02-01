A quick summary of Budget 2026: What matters and why

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her record 9th consecutive budget on Sunday. Budget 2026 comes as the Indian economy experiences a rare goldilocks period of strong growth and low inflation. At the same time, the external environment has been unpredictable and disruptive. Has the finance minister delivered what the economy needed? Here is a quick snapshot of Budget 2026, brought to you by Mint, containing major announcements, budget numbers that matter the most, sectoral gainers and losers and the impact on various stakeholders.

What the budget contains Improved ease of living The new Income Tax regime will come into effect on 1 April. The law will be a lot simpler with IT returns easier to fill. It will reduce the scope for litigation and cut penalties

Tax on buyback of shares will be lower as it will be treated as capital gains

If you are an investor who is into futures trading, the tax you pay on every transaction will increase

If you love to travel abroad for holidays, tax collected at source (TCS) on the sale of overseas tour packages has been reduced Boost to manufacturing To accelerate and sustain economic growth, the government is scaling up seven strategic and frontier sectors including bio-pharma, semiconductors, electronics component manufacturing, rare-earth magnets and capital goods

Many legacy sectors will be rejuvenated to improve their cost competitiveness MSME focus In bid to support micro, small and medium enterprises and help them to scale up, the government will enhance equity support to small and medium businesses

Liquidity support will be enhanced through credit guarantees and other measures Others Fiscal consolidation continues with the government committing to reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.3% of GDP in 2026-27 from 4.4% in 2025-26

Its capex spend continues to increase. In 2026-27, the government will spend ₹ 12.2 trillion as against the 2025-26 budget estimate of ₹ 11.2 trillion

Reforms, critical to accelerate economic growth, gathered pace. The FM has assured that India's Reform Express will maintain its momentum.

Budget Numbers That Matter

10.0%

Assumed GDP growth in FY27 (nominal) FY26 (RE) FY27 (BE) Total receipts (excl. borrowings) 34.06 36.52 (⮝ 7.2%) Net tax receipts 26.75 28.67 (⮝ 7.2%) Total expenditure 49.65 53.47 (⮝ 7.7%) Capital expenditure 10.96 12.2 (⮝ 11.5%) Fiscal deficit (% of GDP) 4.4 4.3 Centre’s debt-to-GDP ratio 56.1% 55.6%

Gainers and Losers

Data as of 1:30 pm on 1 Feb 2026. Gainers Losers Neuland Laboratories (4.1%) Proposal to launch Bio-Pharma Shakti Multi Commodity Exchange of India (-11.2%) Profit-taking and falling commodity prices Global Health (5.9%) Push to medical tourism Hindustan Copper (-12.5%) Sharp selling pressure after silver futures tumbled on Friday Zensar Technologies (4.4%) Introduction of significant regulatory simplifications and

infrastructure boosts for the IT sector Hindustan Zinc (-9.3%) Sharp selling pressure after silver futures tumbled on Friday

Key Announcements For Consumers The finance minister announced multiple measures to ease tax compliance and reduce upfront cash outgo. Tax collected at source on overseas tour packages has been cut to a flat 2% from 5% and 20%, while TCS under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme for education and medical expenses abroad has been reduced to 2%. The Income Tax Act, 2025, will come into effect from April 1, 2026, with simplified rules and redesigned forms. Taxpayers can file revised returns till 31 March with a nominal fee, non-disclosure of foreign assets below ₹20 lakh will attract immunity from prosecution, interest on motor accident awards is tax-exempt, select cancer drugs have been exempted from customs duty, and baggage rules for international travellers have been clarified.

Impact Lower TCS reduces cash-flow pressure for households planning foreign travel, education or medical treatment abroad. Families booking overseas tour packages will now pay far less tax upfront, freeing liquidity for spending. Simpler tax laws, extended timelines and targeted exemptions should also reduce compliance anxiety and litigation for small taxpayers.

For Infrastructure and Cities Capital expenditure has been raised to ₹12.2 lakh crore for FY27, up from ₹11 lakh crore in FY26, reinforcing the government’s infrastructure-led growth strategy. The minister announced seven high-speed rail corridors linking major economic centres, a new dedicated freight corridor between Dankuni and Surat, and plans to operationalise 20 national waterways over five years, with a continued focus on tier-2 and tier-3 cities as emerging growth hubs. States will receive ₹1.4 lakh crore in Finance Commission grants for local bodies and disaster management.

Impact Higher public capex should support growth, employment and private investment beyond major metros. Faster rail links and improved waterways can reduce logistics costs for manufacturers and traders in tier-2 cities, making these locations more attractive for factories, warehouses and service hubs. The scale of impact will depend on execution speed and state-level coordination.

For Manufacturing and Electronics The Budget sharpened its industrial push with India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, allocating ₹40,000 crore to deepen semiconductor manufacturing, equipment and materials, and develop Indian intellectual property. It announced a ₹10,000 crore container manufacturing scheme, dedicated rare-earth corridors in mineral-rich states, and new support for chemical parks, capital goods and construction equipment through cluster-based, plug-and-play manufacturing models. Customs duty exemptions on items manufactured domestically will be rationalised to correct inverted duty structures, while a tax holiday till 2047 was announced for global cloud service providers using data centres in India, subject to local participation.

Impact The measures signal a shift towards deeper manufacturing capabilities and supply-chain resilience. Domestic production of semiconductor equipment, containers and rare-earth components can lower import dependence for electronics, electric vehicles and infrastructure projects. Data centre incentives could attract long-term digital infrastructure investment, though most benefits will accrue over the medium term.

For MSMEs and Women Entrepreneurs A dedicated ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund was announced to support scale-up, innovation and job creation. The Lakpati Didi programme has been expanded to help women move from credit-linked livelihoods to enterprise ownership, supported by ‘She MARTS’, which are community-owned retail outlets run by self-help groups. Khadi, handloom and handicrafts will also receive branding, skilling and structured market access support. To ease liquidity and compliance, CPSEs will be mandated to use TReDS for payments, a credit guarantee will support invoice discounting, and Corporate Mitras will assist MSMEs with regulatory requirements.

Impact Targeted capital, faster payments and market access could help viable MSMEs and women-led enterprises scale beyond subsistence. Growth funding combined with SHG-run retail outlets and quicker receivable settlements can improve margins, cash flows and hiring capacity. Outcomes will depend on access to finance and sustained demand.

For Farmers and the Rural Economy The Budget announced support for high-value agriculture, including coconut, cashew, cocoa, nuts and sandalwood, to diversify farm output and raise incomes. Fishery value chains will be strengthened through reservoirs and improved market linkages involving startups, women-led groups and producer organisations. Animal husbandry will be modernised through credit-linked subsidies, skill development initiatives and integrated livestock, dairy and poultry clusters. Dedicated programmes were announced to rejuvenate orchards and promote high-density cultivation of walnuts, almonds and pine nuts. An AI-based Bharat-VISTAAR platform will provide customised advisory support to farmers.

Impact Diversification into high-value crops and allied activities could improve farm incomes and rural employment. Better processing, branding and advisory support for cashew, coconut or fishery products can help farmers and fishers move away from low-margin raw sales. Infrastructure, cold chains and price stability will be critical to sustaining income gains.

For Youth, Tourism and Creative Economy Tourism was positioned as a key employment engine, with proposals to upgrade the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology into a National Institute of Hospitality, train 10,000 tourist guides, develop eco- and wildlife tourism trails, and create a National Destination Digital Knowledge Grid. The Budget also announced Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) and content creator labs in schools and colleges, a new National Institute of Design in eastern India, five university townships near industry corridors, and one girls’ hostel in every district.

