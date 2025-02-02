Budget emphasis on urban governance could benefit workers living in small towns
Summary
- The Union Budget has clearly focussed on boosting consumption and stimulating job growth with proposals to benefit workers.
This year’s budget comes at a critical juncture when the bounce-back from the Covid-19 pandemic seems to have exhausted itself and the economy risks sliding into the low rates of growth witnessed right before the pandemic. Furthermore, as I’ve highlighted before and as mentioned in the Economic Survey, the pace of creation of regular wage jobs has been slower than desired, share of self-employment has increased, and labour earnings have stagnated. The related divergence between labour earnings and profits of large firms has also found a mention in the Economic Survey.