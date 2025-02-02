Budget emphasis on urban governance could benefit workers living in small towns

Coming to sectoral focus areas, the concern with job creation is also clear when we look at the industries that found mention in the speech. These include labour-intensive industries such as food processing, leather and footwear, toys, tourism and healthcare. On toys and leather/footwear, there seems to be a shift in emphasis indicated by the elimination of the tiny allocations made under the PLI scheme last year. The expenditure tables contain the mention of a “new employment generation scheme" which has had a substantial budget revision up from ₹7,000 crore to ₹20,000 crore in the coming year. But details are not clear.