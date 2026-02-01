Govt's ₹60k-cr extra telecom receipt aim dims Airtel's AGR relief chance
Telecom analysts question where this extra ₹60,000 crore is going to come from for the communications ministry, as it has already shown an earning of about ₹80,000 crore as of December end from sources such as licence fee from private telecom operators.
The telecom department’s aim to raise ₹60,000 crore by March to meet its revised ₹1.4-trillion receipt target for FY26 could weigh on chances of relief for Bharti Airtel on its upcoming dues on account of adjusted gross revenue (AGR), telecom analysts say.
