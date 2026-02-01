The government is, however, of the view that any other telecom operator looking for AGR relief has to come through the court as the Supreme Court had given relief on the dues only to Vodafone Idea. “There are a lot of accounting readjustments that happen between telecom public sector companies and DoT. For example, the government provides funding support to BSNL and the state-owned operator issues equity in lieu of that. It is shown as receipts by the government," said Satya N. Gupta, former principal advisor at the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). "In the last quarter, efforts are made by DoT to collect more receipts. Some big-ticket items such as asset monetization could also play a role there."