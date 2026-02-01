Union Budget FY27: India to push indigenous seaplane manufacturing

NEW DELHI: The government will push indigenous manufacturing of seaplanes as part of a broader effort to boost tourism and strengthen regional air connectivity, it said in the Union Budget 2026-27. A viability gap funding (VGF) scheme will also be introduced to support seaplane operations.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech on Sunday said, “In order to promote tourism we will also push for indigenous manufacturing of sea planes…I propose to give incentives to indigenized manufacturing of sea planes. A VGF scheme will also be introduced to provide support for operations.”

Seaplanes are typically classified as small aircraft with seating capacities of about 9 to 30 passengers. Detailed guidelines for the incentives and VGF scheme are yet to be formally announced.

The Budget proposal comes as discussions around seaplane services in India gain momentum under the government’s UDAN regional connectivity scheme, even as the country currently has no large-scale domestic manufacturer of amphibious or seaplane aircraft.

State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said at the Wings India 2026 aviation summit that it is expanding its civil aviation portfolio, including showcasing the H-228 Amphibian (the seaplane variant of the H-228) and other indigenous platforms aimed at boosting regional connectivity.

Civil aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu has earlier said the government is exploring collaborations with Indian manufacturers such as HAL and Mahindra Aerospace to promote domestic amphibious aircraft manufacturing.

India awarded 48 seaplane routes in October 2025, with the majority in Kerala. Low-cost carrier SpiceJet and regional airline IndiaOne have permissions to operate seaplane services, while MEHAIR (Maritime Energy Heli Air Services Pvt Ltd) has also won route permits under UDAN.

SpiceJet carried out demonstration flights in 2024 and has approvals for 20 routes. In November 2024, the Ajay Singh-led airline said it would begin operations in 2025 on routes including Lakshadweep, Hyderabad, Guwahati, and Shillong, subject to infrastructure readiness, but services are yet to start. A brief seaplane service between Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Riverfront and the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in October 2020 was suspended due to Covid.