Union Budget FY27: Centre to retain states share of central taxes at 41% for FY27-31

NEW DELHI: The central government has proposed to retain the states’ share in the central government’s divisible pool of taxes at 41% for the five-year period starting FY27, in line with the recommendations of the Sixteenth Finance Commission (SFC) chaired by economist Arvind Panagariya.

In her speech for the Union Budget 2026-27, presented on 1 February, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament that the commission submitted its report to the president on 17 November 2025 and that the government has accepted its recommendation to keep the vertical devolution ratio unchanged.

Mint had reported on 14 June 2025 that the government was inclined to retain the 41% share. With the economy projected to grow at about 7% annually over the medium term, states’ share in absolute terms is expected to rise as central revenues expand.

“As recommended by the commission, I have proposed ₹1.4 lakh crore (trillion) to the states for year 2026-27 as finance commission grants. These include rural and urban body and disaster management grants,” minister Sitharaman said.

The SFC, a constitutional body, is mandated to recommend the distribution of tax revenues between the Centre and states for the period 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2031. The horizontal sharing of the 41% pool, excluding cesses and surcharges, is based on factors such as population, income distance, regional development status, and states’ own tax efforts.

The finance minister also outlined a shift in the Centre’s fiscal consolidation framework, moving away from targeting fiscal deficit as a share of GDP to focusing on the Centre’s debt-to-GDP ratio.

“The government has been delivering on its fiscal consolidation commitments consistently without compromising on social needs,” the minister said.

“To strive towards accepted standards of fiscal management in Budget 2025-26, I had indicated that the central government would target reaching a debt-to-GDP ratio of 50% plus or minus one percentage point by 2030-31. In line with this, the debt-to-GDP ratio is estimated at 55.6% of GDP in the budget estimate for FY27, compared with 56.1% of GDP in the revised estimate for 2025-26,” Sitharaman said.

She added that the government has met its commitment, made in FY22, to bring the fiscal deficit below 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26. In the revised estimates for 2025-26, the fiscal deficit is pegged at 4.4% of GDP.

