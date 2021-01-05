Union Budget likely to be presented on 1 Feb: Report

Union Budget likely to be presented on 1 Feb: Report1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 06:20 PM IST
- Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs recommends Part 1 of Budget session from 29 Jan-15 Feb, say sources
- The final decision on the commencement of the session will be taken by the Union Cabinet of Ministers
New Delhi: Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) recommended Budget session of Parliament from 29 January, said sources on Tuesday.
President Ram Nath Kovind will address joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on 29 January and Union Budget will be presented on 1 February, PTI reported attributing it to sources quoting CCPA recommendations
CCPAe had recommended Part 1 of Budget session from 29 January-15 February, Part 2 from 8 March-8 April.
All Covid-related protocols would be followed during the session and both houses will function for 4 hours each due to the protocol, the sources said, ANI reported.
The final decision on the commencement of the session will be taken by the Union Cabinet of Ministers. The Cabinet meeting is scheduled for Wednesday via video conferencing.
