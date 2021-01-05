OPEN APP
Home >Budget 2019 >Union Budget likely to be presented on 1 Feb: Report
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)
Union Budget likely to be presented on 1 Feb: Report

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 06:20 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

  • Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs recommends Part 1 of Budget session from 29 Jan-15 Feb, say sources
  • The final decision on the commencement of the session will be taken by the Union Cabinet of Ministers

New Delhi: Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) recommended Budget session of Parliament from 29 January, said sources on Tuesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on 29 January and Union Budget will be presented on 1 February, PTI reported attributing it to sources quoting CCPA recommendations

CCPAe had recommended Part 1 of Budget session from 29 January-15 February, Part 2 from 8 March-8 April.

All Covid-related protocols would be followed during the session and both houses will function for 4 hours each due to the protocol, the sources said, ANI reported.

The final decision on the commencement of the session will be taken by the Union Cabinet of Ministers. The Cabinet meeting is scheduled for Wednesday via video conferencing.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

