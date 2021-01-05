Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Budget 2019 >Union Budget likely to be presented on 1 Feb: Report
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget likely to be presented on 1 Feb: Report

1 min read . 06:20 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

  • Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs recommends Part 1 of Budget session from 29 Jan-15 Feb, say sources
  • The final decision on the commencement of the session will be taken by the Union Cabinet of Ministers

New Delhi: Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) recommended Budget session of Parliament from 29 January, said sources on Tuesday.

New Delhi: Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) recommended Budget session of Parliament from 29 January, said sources on Tuesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on 29 January and Union Budget will be presented on 1 February, PTI reported attributing it to sources quoting CCPA recommendations

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

President Ram Nath Kovind will address joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on 29 January and Union Budget will be presented on 1 February, PTI reported attributing it to sources quoting CCPA recommendations

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

CCPAe had recommended Part 1 of Budget session from 29 January-15 February, Part 2 from 8 March-8 April.

All Covid-related protocols would be followed during the session and both houses will function for 4 hours each due to the protocol, the sources said, ANI reported.

The final decision on the commencement of the session will be taken by the Union Cabinet of Ministers. The Cabinet meeting is scheduled for Wednesday via video conferencing.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.