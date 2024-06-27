Budget to unveil major reforms, roadmap for Viksit Bharat: President Murmu
President Droupadi Mumru said the Union government was prioritising all three pillars of the economy—manufacturing, services, and agriculture—as well as examination reforms.
NEW DELHI:The upcoming budget for 2024-25 will unveil major economic reforms and present a roadmap for Viksit Bharat, the government’s push to propel India towards ‘developed nation’ status by 2047, President Droupadi Murmu said addressing the joint session of Parliament on Thursday.