India’s infrastructure sector may soon get a ₹25,000 crore safety net, as the Union Budget for FY26 could unveil a risk guarantee fund designed to ease financing bottlenecks and attract capital to stalled projects. The move comes amid rising project delays, cost overruns, and higher borrowing costs that have long constrained investment flows into the sector.
Budget 2026: To ease infra funding crunch, govt mulls ₹25,000 crore risk guarantee fund
SummaryThe Centre may announce a ₹25,000-crore risk guarantee fund in the Union Budget to underwrite development risks in infrastructure projects, ease bank lending and revive private investment flows.
