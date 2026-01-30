What Bharat wants from the budget on 1 February
To support Indian agriculture, the budget must address declining crop prices, enhance soil health, increase research funding, rationalize subsidies, and implement non-farm schemes that improve rural incomes.
Indian agriculture has shown remarkable resilience in the face of growing climate risks. The sector, which employs about 46% of the workforce, has seen overall production rise but also a sharp slide in crop prices. Mint lists five areas where the budget could reinvigorate the rural sector.