What Bharat wants from the budget on 1 February

How can India fix its soil health?

India is a top producer globally in several crops like rice, wheat and fruit and vegetables. However, crop yields continue to lag global averages by a wide margin. This is true for crops like cotton and oilseeds as well. One way to raise productivity is by improving soil health. Indian soils are low in organic carbon content, which ranges between 0.3% and 0.6%, far lower than the desired levels of 1-1.5%. India launched a soil health card scheme back in 2015, but it did not help much to improve the deteriorating soil health. Through programmes like the soil health scheme, and the national mission on natural farming, the budget can help remedy the situation. This will also improve the quality of food.