In a big announcement for the middle class during her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gladdened the hearts of the influential if numerically smaller, white-collar class, a day after PM Narendra Modi’s invoked goddess Lakshmi’s special blessings for them.

She announced that no income tax will be levied on income up to ₹12 lakh. There will be no income tax payable up to ₹12 lakh--or up to ₹12.75 lakh, including standard deductions for salaried class, under the new tax regime, the FM announced.

Why The Sudden Love For The Middle Class While callers to TV and radio stations from all over the country hailed the move, the moot point is why the government has pushed so hard to appease a section for whom tax exemptions have long been a sore point and a latent demand that successive governments have soft pedalled.

One obvious reason is that, as per government data, net household savings in India declined sharply by ₹9 lakh crore to ₹14.16 lakh crore in the three years to 2022-23 (FY23), as per the National Account Statistics 2024 data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

Overall, India’s household savings rate has fallen from 22.7% of GDP in FY21 to 18.4% in FY23.

A survey conducted by a research agency, Local Circles, recently revealed that almost 48% households across the country have said that they are increasingly facing a decline in earnings and savings. The households mentioned rising costs including food, school education, rent, transportation, and cost of electricity--the basic expenses incurred by a middle-class family.

The survey was conducted with a significant sample size of 21,000 respondents from 327 districts across India.

A big concern is the declining earnings scenario for many and the need to dip into savings, ancestral property/land, or take loans just to make ends meet, the survey found.

Says Arun Kejriwal, eminent independent primary market media analyst: "The FM’s idea is driven by logic on the ground. More money in the hands of the middle class and lower middle class is going to drive consumption, which is good for the economy. And the government can afford to give out money because it has money to give.”

Sitharaman said that the Narendra Modi government would forgo ₹1 lakh crore on direct taxes and ₹2,600 crore on indirect taxes on account of the change in tax rates.

Kejriwal said that is a lot of money and believed it could go out by spending heavily on FMCG and other consumer goods, "which makes you feel better.”

It’s The Elections, Stupid Political sources believe there is an attempt to assuage the middle classes, whose voluble opinions are more significant than their absolute numbers. The rising living costs and expenses are outpacing income growth, forcing many households to deplete their savings. In more severe situations, families resort to measures such as leveraging their assets through mortgages, liquidating assets, or seeking personal loans to cover day-to-day expenses or fund their children's college education.

With the Delhi assembly elections around the corner, these sops could help the BJP counter the AAP, which is seeking a third term in Delhi, and is itself a product of an angry middle class seeking changes.

According to NR Bhanumurthy, economist and Vice Chancellor Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru, the move to offer tax relief is a welcome step. "It could help in improving private investment, which is one of the major motors of economic growth."