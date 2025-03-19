Companies
After $70 mn in bank, e-commerce aggregator 10Club close to bankruptcy
Summary
- The Bengaluru-based startup’s lack of success in orientating its business model towards stronger target markets and failure to pivot to an alternate strategy in time led to the current state of affairs.
New Delhi/Mumbai: E-commerce aggregator 10Club, operated by Boxseat Ventures Pvt Ltd, is close to shutting shop, less than four years after it drew attention by raising $40 million in early-stage money in the highest seed-funding round by an Indian startup.
