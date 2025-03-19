After $70 mn in bank, e-commerce aggregator 10Club close to bankruptcy

“It’s difficult to pinpoint a single cause of failure here—let’s just say that 10Club put its bets in the wrong places, and once it did, it was difficult to back out of brands they had already acquired," said one of the four people quoted earlier. “Its focus on home accessories and furnishing as its niche area of focus did seem good on paper, but its inability to detect stiff competition coming from legacy home firms, as well as global giants such as Ikea, left it with little room to turn its business around."