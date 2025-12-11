2,000 pairs, priced at ₹80k each: After Kolhapuri row, Prada's ‘Made-in-India’ sandals to hit shelves soon

Prada, the Italian global luxury fashion house which stirred controversy earlier this year for its ‘Toe-Ring Sandals’, would be rolling out a limited-edition collection of sandals in India inspired by the country's traditional Kolhapuri chappals, priced at around $930 (~ ₹84000).

According to a report by Reuters, Prada said that 2000 pairs of the sandals would be manufactured in India in collaboration with skilled artisans from the Maharashtra and Karnataka regions, where the traditional Kolhapuri Chappals are handcrafted.

The Italian fashion giant has signed a memorandum of understanding with two government organisations – LIDCOM (Sant Rohidas Leather Industries and Charmakar Development Corporation Ltd) and LIDKAR (Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation Ltd) – to source the sandals.

When, where to find Prada's ‘Made in India’ sandals? Speaking to Reuters, Prada said the collection will go on sale in February 2026 across 40 Prada stores worldwide and online.

How does the collaboration work? Prada said it plans to make the sandals blending local Indian craftsmanship with Italian technology and know-how.

"We'll mix the original manufacturer's standard capabilities with our manufacturing techniques", Bertelli – the chief marketing officer and head of corporate social responsibility of Prada told Reuters in an interview. Bertelli is also the eldest son of Prada founders Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli.

A three-year partnership, whose details are still being finalised, would reportedly be established to train local artisans. The initiative will include training programmes in India, along with opportunities for artisans to spend short stints at Prada’s Academy in Italy.

Prada Kolhapuri chappal row Earlier in June this year, the global fashion house faced criticism for leather sandals in its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, which closely resembled the traditional Indian Kolhapuri Chappal. The footwear was presented under the luxury label’s banner without clear credits to its cultural roots, which drew criticism.

It had sparked accusations of cultural appropriation and a violation of the Kolhapuri's GI tag, and the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture had communicated this to Prada. Not just netizens, but Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor called out Prada for ‘copying’ the design of Indian Kolhapuri chappals.

Though Prada had denied infringement, citing inspiration and avoiding the name, it however, had agreed to partner with Indian artisans for future collections.