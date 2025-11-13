25 companies, including Adobe, Nvidia and Accenture, earn spot in Fortune World’s Best Workplace 2025 list

25 companies, including Adobe, Nvidia, Accenture, Marriott International and DHL Express have earned a spot in Fortune World’s Best Workplace 2025 list.
The list compiled by Great Place To Work, the research partner of Fortune, is based on more than 9 million survey responses representing the experiences of over 25 million workers around the globe.
In a statement, the Great Place To Work said that despite the challenges of operating at global scale and complexity, these companies have delivered an exceptional employee experience.
“They outperformed their peers, both locally and globally, on measures of employee trust, pride, and camaraderie.”
Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work, stated that the powerful impact of these great companies on our planet is a sacred trust.
Of the more than 9 million employees surveyed, more workers at these remarkable companies say their company trusts them and wants them to grow as people and professionals, said Bush.
"These economic powerhouses also strengthen the communities where they operate and are leaving behind a better world than the one they inherited,” he added.
Fortune's research partner stated that the best workplaces demonstrate significantly higher levels of productivity, innovation, and agility than the typical workplace.
1. Hilton
2. DHL Express
3. Cisco
4. Accenture
5. Marriott International
6. AbbVie
7. TP
8. Stryker
9. Salesforce
10. MetLife
11. ServiceNow
12. Specsavers
13. Siemens Healthineers
14. Experian
15. Nvidia
16. Cadence
17. Allianz
18. Dow
19. Viatris
20. Adobe
21. Crowdstrike
22. SC Johnson
23. Trek Bicycle
24. Hilti
25. Admiral Group
