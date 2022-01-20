In an information to exchanges, PTC Financial Services said that the three independent directors resigned on January 19 with immediate effect.
The directors, as per the letter, expressed displeasure about the lack of appropriate information being made available to the Board.
In one instance, independent director SB Nayar, further highlighted discrepancies in a bridge loan amounting to ₹125 crores extended to NSL for setting up a coal-based project in Orissa.
"Mr Ratnesh has been appointed by the Board of Directors (Finance) & CFO after following the board run process...but the current MD did not allow him to join and function at the position," the resignation letter also alleged.