3 independent directors of PTC Financial resign citing lapses in corporate governance

3 independent directors of PTC Financial resign citing lapses in corporate governance

Photo: Mint
1 min read . 01:52 AM IST Ravi Dutta Mishra

  • The independent directors including Kamlesh Shivji Vikamsey, Thomas Mathew and Santosh B Nayar alleged ‘many instances of lapses in corporate governance and compliance’

As many as three independent directors at PTC Financial Services have resigned expressing "grave concerns" over the way the company was run under the current management. 

The independent directors including Kamlesh Shivji Vikamsey, Thomas Mathew and Santosh B Nayar alleged "many instances of lapses in corporate governance and compliance".

In an information to exchanges, PTC Financial Services said that the three independent directors resigned on January 19 with immediate effect. 

The directors, as per the letter, expressed displeasure about the lack of appropriate information being made available to the Board. 

In one instance, independent director SB Nayar, further highlighted discrepancies in a bridge loan amounting to 125 crores extended to NSL for setting up a coal-based project in Orissa.

"Mr Ratnesh has been appointed by the Board of Directors (Finance) & CFO after following the board run process...but the current MD did not allow him to join and function at the position," the resignation letter also alleged.

Query sent to PTC India, the parent entity of PFS, remained unanswered. An official said that the company may respond later to the resignations.

