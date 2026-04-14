‘300 employees laid off without notice’: Zoho responds to viral post alleging mass layoffs

Zoho, a cloud-based enterprise software company, has rubbished claims that 300 employees were laid off without prior notice. A purported post on the Blind app went viral, alleging that the company had fired around 300 employees. However, the company, in a statement, reiterated its long-standing no-layoff policy.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Zoho said that its three-decade streak of not laying off employees remains unbroken.
In the post, a user wrote: “Recently got laid off from Zoho without any prior notice.”
The individual further claimed that nearly “300 trainees were suddenly let go”, allegedly linked to internal discussions about replacing senior staff with trainees.
The post also highlighted personal concerns, stating:
“I had chosen Zoho over other offers like TCS, Cognizant, and Capgemini because I was genuinely excited about the opportunity. At those companies, I might have at least had some stability, even if it meant being on the bench for a while,” the staffer said. “This situation has hit me hard. I come from a financially struggling background, and this job wasn’t just a career step. It was something my family was depending on.”
Zoho clarified that the post confused its internship programme with full-time employment. According to the company, no full-time employees were laid off.
Mohammed Sohail, Associate Director - Talent Acquisition and Global HR Operations at Zoho Corp, explained: “The post in question appears to conflate our internship programme with employment. These are distinct: internships are learning engagements that do not automatically guarantee a full-time role.”
He added: “From the 2026 intern cohort, over 30% of candidates have already received offers or are currently under evaluation for full-time employment. This is in addition to the freshers who were hired, and will be joining as employees after completing their course.”
“Describing interns who were not offered a position as 'laid off' is factually incorrect. Interns who demonstrated exceptional ability have been or will be absorbed into the company. Others will complete their internships as scheduled, and will be free to apply for other jobs.”
The allegation drew attention because Zoho has maintained its no-layoffs stance even during challenging periods, including the Covid-19 phase and the recent AI-driven industry changes. This made the claim particularly surprising and widely discussed online.