360 ONE Asset rides $2.1 billion exit wave to fuel new PE-VC funds
India’s homegrown investment platform is leveraging strong IPO and private-market exits as it targets thematic, pre-IPO, and secondary-focused fundraises amid surging PE-VC activity.
MUMBAI: As global and domestic investors pour fresh money into India’s private equity and venture capital scene, one of the country’s largest homegrown platforms is leaning on a strong exit record to fuel its next phase. 360 ONE Asset has returned $2.1 billion to its limited partners through recent exits, chief investment officer and head of VC & PE business Sameer Nath told Mint.