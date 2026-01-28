4700BC popcorn adds a dash of indulgence to Marico’s food portfolio
Soumya Gupta 4 min read 28 Jan 2026, 03:12 pm IST
Summary
Marico’s acquisition of premium popcorn brand 4700BC is aimed at adding indulgent snacking to its largely health-led foods portfolio, as the company targets 25% CAGR growth in the segment.
MUMBAI : India’s snacking habits are moving from cinema halls to living rooms, and Marico wants a front-row seat.
