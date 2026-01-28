At FY25 revenues of ₹98.66 crore, the deal values the company at roughly 2.4x its last reported annual revenue. Marico said in a stock exchange filing that 4700BC hit an annualized run rate of ₹140 crore in the December 2025 quarter. Filings sourced from research platform Tracxn show the brand’s losses more than doubled year-on-year to just over ₹16 crore in FY25.